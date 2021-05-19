End of an era for ‘sole’ brothers

Oldest trader in town McConnell’s closes after almost 120 years in Limavady

Toni Connor

AFTER dressing the soles of Limavady souls the oldest shop in Limavady has laced-up it's final shoe after 118 years of trading in the town centre.

McConnell's shoe shop has been trading on Market Street since World War One.

The McConnell family have now decided to close their business and sell the shop unit, after it being passed down through three generations.

The premises, on 24 Market Street was first opened by James McConnell who started off hand-making footwear in 1903.

After eight years of trading James McConnell bought the shop premises.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

