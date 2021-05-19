Environment group rejects ‘harassment’ allegations

North Coast World Earth presentation marred by claims

Peter Winter

THE head of an environment campaign group has distanced his charity from alleged abuse of council workers.

Harassment claims were made by DUP Councillor John McAuley following a presentation by representatives from North Coast World Earth (NCWE) at an online council committee meeting last Tuesday.

Cllr McAuley said complaints had been received from council environmental services staff over the conduct of volunteers “operating under the NCWE banner.”

Their behaviour, he said, amounted to “nothing short of harassing council workers for not doing their work correctly.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

