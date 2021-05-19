Model Care Home £500,000 refurb

THE Model Care Home in Ballymoney is getting a £500,000 cash injection from its new owners, that will transform it into the Northern Ireland HQ for the company.



This will involve a total refurbishment, securing the 25 existing jobs at the facility, with a subsequent recruitment drive that could see the workforce doubled.



The Model and its neighbour, the Court Care Home, were bought as going concerns late last year from the struggling health care giant Four Seasons Health Care, by Model Group NI.

