‘Murder Mile’ is a death trap!

Department to put safety measures in place on Seacoast Road

‘Murder Mile’ is a death trap!

SDLP Councilor Ashleen McGettingan-Schenning on the Seacoast Road, Limavady.

Toni Connor

Reporter:

Toni Connor

A NUMBER of residents have shared their safety concerns of potential road traffic collisions if something is not changed on the Seacoast road, Limavady.

Several complaints have been filed to the Department of Infrastructure (DFI) after several vehicle collisions in the area.

Speaking to the Northern Constitution SDLP Councillor Ashleen Schenning expressed her concerns.

Councillor Schenning said: “The Seacoast Road has seen too many road traffic collisions over the past number years.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130