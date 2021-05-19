Planning boost for luxury hotel

Officers have recommended approving a $13m five-star hotel and spa scheme for Portrush, catering for high spending golfers

A final decision on the Dunluce Lodge plans will be made by elected members later this month.

PLANNERS have given the green light to a luxury hotel proposal aimed at high spending golfers.

The international syndicate, backing the Dunluce lodge scheme, have secured a site overlooking the Royal Portrush links.

A final decision will be taken by Causeway Coast and Glens Council's planning committee later this month.

A report delivered to members suggests the 35-suite hotel and spa will create the equivalent of 40 full-time jobs and bring to the borough up to £9.8m per year in total visitor spend.

