Planning boost for luxury hotel

PLANNERS have given the green light to a luxury hotel proposal aimed at high spending golfers.



The international syndicate, backing the Dunluce lodge scheme, have secured a site overlooking the Royal Portrush links.



A final decision will be taken by Causeway Coast and Glens Council's planning committee later this month.



A report delivered to members suggests the 35-suite hotel and spa will create the equivalent of 40 full-time jobs and bring to the borough up to £9.8m per year in total visitor spend.

