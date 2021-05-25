DUP seeks transfer of leftover arts funding to NI anniversary events

Limavady vandalism is ‘reminiscent of dirty protests’
The DUP’s Michelle Knight McQuillan proposed transferring arts funding to NI100 events.
A COUNCIL committee has insisted cash left over from a culture, arts and heritage grant scheme should be funnelled into NI 100 projects.
The programme aimed at helping organisations promote cultural access throughout the borough, handed out just £11k from its £20k budget.
Eleven projects are set to benefit form the fund, ranging from creative writing workshops to Irish language classes.
*Full story in this week's Constitution*