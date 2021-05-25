DUP seeks transfer of leftover arts funding to NI anniversary events

DUP seeks transfer of leftover arts funding to NI anniversary events

The DUP’s Michelle Knight McQuillan proposed transferring arts funding to NI100 events.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COUNCIL committee has insisted cash left over from a culture, arts and heritage grant scheme should be funnelled into NI 100 projects.

The programme aimed at helping organisations promote cultural access throughout the borough, handed out just £11k from its £20k budget.

Eleven projects are set to benefit form the fund, ranging from creative writing workshops to Irish language classes.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130