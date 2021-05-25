Local businesses support Ilimex as hospitality opens up!

The Anzac bar has fitted the Ilimex 70 units

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

THE BALLYCASTLE firm involved in the development of the Ilimex UV-C Air Steriliser say they're delighted to gain the support of local business as the hospitality industry gets ready to open their doors later this month.

The concept for the product only came about at the start of the pandemic, just over a year ago.

Gerry Corrigan CEO of Leyland Road based company, Ilimex, was doing some research when he discovered information that stated UV-C could potentially kill the Sars-Covid virus.

He then contacted Richie McCauley, the company's Chief Technical Officer, who has a strong background in designing and manufacturing UV lights.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

