Royal Portrush reveals ambitious plans as members accept Freedom of Borough

Club captain Dr Ian Kerr accepts the Freedom of the Borough certificate from Mayor Alderman Mark Fielding.

ROYAL Portrush Golf Club’s ambitious investment plans could see the Causeway Coast become “the St Andrews of Ireland”.

That was the vision laid out by club captain Ian Kerr, as he accepted the Freedom of the Borough on behalf of members at a council ceremony on Friday.

Dr Kerr told councillors Royal Portrush's Dunluce links had already achieved a top 10 global ranking.

And when 10 year spending plans were complete, it will be “one of the greatest clubs in the world.”

