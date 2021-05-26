After centuries of uncertainty, the council takes formal ownership of Coleraine town hall

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council is to acquire formal ownership of Coleraine Town Hall - more than 160 years after the building's construction.



Documents seen by the Chronicle reveal the council is preparing to pay a token sum of £1 to the Honourable Irish Society to complete the transfer.



Questions surrounding ownership of the listed building in Coleraine's Diamond were made public when councillors voted to install a stained glass window commemorating Northern Ireland's 100th anniversary.



It's since emerged that as recently as 2019 up to 80 per cent of council land and property had not been registered with Land and Property Services.

