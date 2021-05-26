After centuries of uncertainty, the council takes formal ownership of Coleraine town hall

Hon Irish Society agrees formal transfer of historic civic building - for £1!

After centuries of uncertainty, the council takes formal ownership of Coleraine town hall

Coleraine Town Hall.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council is to acquire formal ownership of Coleraine Town Hall - more than 160 years after the building's construction.

Documents seen by the Chronicle reveal the council is preparing to pay a token sum of £1 to the Honourable Irish Society to complete the transfer.

Questions surrounding ownership of the listed building in Coleraine's Diamond were made public when councillors voted to install a stained glass window commemorating Northern Ireland's 100th anniversary.

It's since emerged that as recently as 2019 up to 80 per cent of council land and property had not been registered with Land and Property Services.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130