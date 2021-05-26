Barry’s sale ‘a private matter’, says Minister

THE Economy Minister has addressed calls to intervene over the sale of Barry's by describing the matter as a personal or commercial decision made by a private business.



Diane Dodds was responding to an Assembly query tabled by North Down MLA Alan Chambers.



The UUP man asked the Minister for the Economy whether she would consider any form of intervention “to ensure that the iconic and economically important Barry's leisure and funfair site in Portrush continues as a going concern.”

