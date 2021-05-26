Bible tract repaint requires equality screening

Bible tract repaint requires equality screening

Scripture painted on the sea wall at the Crescent in Portstewart. WK20-006CR

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

REPAINTING Biblical texts on a publicly-owned sea wall will require careful consideration of rules on religious equality, councillors have been warned.

The advice came after an unnamed individual asked council permission to touch up passages of scripture at Portstewart’s Crescent area.

A similar request in 2018 prompted controversy when approval led to objections from members of the public.

The complaints raised issues of equality, good relations and negative impact in a tourist destination.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130