Top local baby names for 2020 revealed

THE most popular baby names in the local area in 2020 have been revealed.

James has been revealed as the most popular boys' name in Northern Ireland for the sixth year in a row, and it was also the most popular boys' name in the Newry, Mourne and Down Council area, with 21 newborns given the name.

Grace came top of the pile for girls' names last year, but it didn't come out on top in either the Newry, Mourne and Down or the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council areas in 2020.

Newry, Mourne and Down saw Fiadh come out as the most popular girls' name, with 21 little girls given that name.

In the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district, Noah and Isla were the most popular names, with 29 Noahs and 24 Islas registered in 2020 in the area.

The most popular local names have also proven to be popular across Northern Ireland.

In addition to James, Newry, Mourne and Down's top pick, being number one in NI, the top pick in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Noah, is third across Northern Ireland.

Isla, the most popular girls' name in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, is the third most popular across the country, while Fiadh, Newry, Mourne and Down's top choice, has rocketed up the standings from 18th most popular in 2019 to fourth most popular in Northern Ireland last year.

Some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2020 included: Bono, Bowie, Denzel, Jagger, Maverick, River, Rocky, Triumph and Wolfe.

Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2020 included: Dior, Divine, Ever, Harley-Quinn, Honor, Liberty, Nirvana, Porsche and Vogue.



The top 10 boys' names in 2020 across Northern Ireland were as follows:

1 James (190)

2 Jack (175)

3 Noah (174)

4 Charlie (169)

5 Oliver (134)

6 Thomas (119)

7= Finn (112)

7= Theo (112)

9= Harry (111)

9= Cillian (111)



The top 10 girls' names in 2020 across Northern Ireland were as follows:

1 Grace (176)

2 Emily (146)

3 Isla (144)

4 Fiadh (138)

5 Olivia (133)

6 Sophia (125)

7 Sophie (123)

8 Amelia (115)

9 Lucy (112)

10= Freya (101)

10= Ella (101)