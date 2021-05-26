‘You don’t have to carry it all’

LCDI and LIPS combine to lighten the load

Johnny Mc Shane EQUAL Manager, Ashleen Schenning Volunteer Centre Manager LCDI and Sheena Morrison LIPS Community Liaison Officer.

John-Paul Grimes

CARRYING a burden on your shoulders can be a difficult part of life, which is nevermore evident than in this past year.

Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS) has teamed up with the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland to create and donate 500 reusable bags to the Roe Valley Community Foodbank.

Located at Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI), the social supermarket provides food and supplies to those in need, as well as a much loved meals-on-wheels service.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

