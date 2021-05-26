‘You don’t have to carry it all’

CARRYING a burden on your shoulders can be a difficult part of life, which is nevermore evident than in this past year.



Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS) has teamed up with the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland to create and donate 500 reusable bags to the Roe Valley Community Foodbank.



Located at Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI), the social supermarket provides food and supplies to those in need, as well as a much loved meals-on-wheels service.

