From the North Coast to Mars

A COLERAINE based expert on dune systems - whose knowledge is helping map the surface of Mars - has been honoured with membership of the Royal Irish Academy.



Ulster University's Professor Derek Jackson, from the School of Geography and Environmental Sciences, received the honour during a formal Admittance Ceremony, delivered remotely, on May 21.



He was among a small but elite group of only 27 new members for 2021 who were elected for their exceptional contribution to the sciences, humanities and social sciences, as well as to public service. These members, alongside existing members, are considered to be Ireland’s world-class researchers.



Derek Jackson is an internationally-renowned coastal geographer (geomorphologist) and a professor of Coastal Geomorphology at Ulster University.

