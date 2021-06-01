Lecturer Douglas Walker cooks up his final lesson at NWRC

IT was a poignant way to end a career that has spanned 30 years.



As North West Regional College’s (NWRC) Hospitality and Catering Lecturer Douglas Walker hung up his chef’s apron for the last time, he spent his final day working for the college being reunited with two of his former students, Noel Ward and Andrew Taylor, based at the White Horse Hotel in Campsie.



Retirement now beckons for Douglas, following a varied career in which he has worked in restaurants and hotels in countries across Europe.



His final destination was NWRC, where he has dedicated three decades to training up new generations of chefs, bakers, pâtissiers, and chocolatiers.

