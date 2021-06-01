Limavady Rotary fund oxygen for Nepal

THE Rotary Club of Limavady are delighted that money they have recently raised means that the Rotary Club of Naranyga is able to supply two oxygen generators to the local hospital in Madi, Nepal.



The Club were able to purchase two of these life saving devices at a total cost of £1300.00.

The Rotary Club of Limavady and their fellow clubs in Coleraine and Londonderry have been working to put together an application for a Global Grant from Rotary International in Chicago to ensure that clean water can be delivered to an entire village serving 330 families.

