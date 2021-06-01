‘Spotlight’ falls on new Mayor

The UUP’s Richard Holmes reveals his agenda and speaks about his background and early political years (alongside Arlene Foster!)... But not before addressing claims made on the BBC’s Spotlight programme.

The new mayor, Richard Holmes. WK22-12TM

RICHARD Holmes may have big plans for his term as Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor.

But, a week out from his formal appointment, there was really only one council-related topic on the minds of most ratepayers.

BBC NI’s Spotlight programme drew wider attention to a hotel planning row, the resulting complaints and allegations, numerous investigations and unceasingly bitter division over officers' conduct throughout the matter.

So, despite his eagerness to concentrate on an economic agenda, the mayor designate had little real choice than to again confront matters that have dogged business at Cloonavin for three years.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

