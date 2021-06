PRIME real estate with views over the River Bann could be set to net the council a massive cash windfall.



The nine-acre Laurel Hill site has been in the council's possession since 1979.



It had, until six months ago, been earning ratepayers just £550 per year.



Last month, however, members of Cloonavin's Land and Property subcommittee authorised its sale.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*