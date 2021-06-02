‘Dirty protest’ comments are ‘insulting and offensive’

FOLLOWING controversial comments made about a recent spate of vandalism in Limavady, Sinn Fein has labelled the comments made by a DUP Councillor as ‘insulting and offensive.’



Last week, DUP Alderman Alan Robinson told the Northern Constitution that recent vandalism at public toilets on Main Street is reminiscent of the 'dirty protests.'



Responding, Sinn Féin councillor Brenda Chivers said the comments made by Mr Robinson were 'insulting and offensive.'

*Full story in this week's Constitution*