‘Dirty protest’ comments are ‘insulting and offensive’

Sinn Fein Councillor Brenda Chivers.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

FOLLOWING controversial comments made about a recent spate of vandalism in Limavady, Sinn Fein has labelled the comments made by a DUP Councillor as ‘insulting and offensive.’

Last week, DUP Alderman Alan Robinson told the Northern Constitution that recent vandalism at public toilets on Main Street is reminiscent of the 'dirty protests.'

Responding, Sinn Féin councillor Brenda Chivers said the comments made by Mr Robinson were 'insulting and offensive.'

