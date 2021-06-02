Used stun gun as a torch when walking her dogs

A BURREN woman told police she thought a stun gun found in her home was a torch she used when taking her dogs out for a walk.

Hayley Park, 36, of Bridge Road was convicted along with a co-accused, Martin Kearney, 48, with an address in Belfast, of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Newry Magistrates' Court heard that on 15 October, 2019, police carried out a search of a property on Bridge Road which was being carried out as part of a separate, unrelated investigation.

Park was the only person present in the property and during the search police found a stun gun beside a bin in the kitchen in what appeared to be a pile of rubbish.

She told police she had used the stun gun as a torch when outside with her dogs.

Cannabis was also found at three separate locations in the property, with 12 grams found on a tray on a bedside cabinet, 15 grams found in a dog pen and another one gram discovered elsewhere in the house. The total estimated value of the drugs was over £400.

She was cautioned by police and replied: "Ok". During interview she told police she knew the drugs were there but they belonged to another person, whom she later identified as being Kearney.

Park admitted she knew the drugs were there and had thrown the stun gun in the bin and chucked the drugs out the window into the dog pen.

Distrct Judge Eamonn King fined Park £150 on each charge, as well as a £15 offender levy, bringing up a total fine of £315, while he fined Kearney £250 on each charge as well as a £15 offender levy, making a total of £515 of fines.

Commenting on the use of the stun gun as a torch, District Judge King then quipped: "The dog is lucky she didn't shine the torch at it!"

A destruction order was also made by the judge for the drugs and the stun gun.