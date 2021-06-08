Ballycastle and Waterfoot among Green Coast Award winners

Ballycastle and Waterfoot among Green Coast Award winners

Ballycastle beach

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

PORTSTEWART Strand is without a Blue Flag this summer because of a “financial decision” by beach owners the National Trust.

Last week a list of eight beaches awarded Blue Flags was announced by the scheme's administrators.

Among them are Benone, Downhill and Castlerock, plus West Strand and Whiterocks in Portrush.

To gain a Blue Flag, beaches must dem onstrate a four-year record of “excellent” water quality.

And samples at Portstewart have continued to measure up.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130