Coffee at The Dock helping celebrate Mountsandel’s unique history

A NEW local enterprise has celebrated its partnership with local heritage volunteers, Mountsandel Discovery and Heritage Group.



Members, alongside Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Alderman Mark Fielding, Edward Montgomery of The Honourable Irish Society and Stephen Douglas of Waterways Ireland, joined Frances Galbraith, the owner of Coffee at The Dock, to launch and unveil a series of banners last Friday, May 28.



They showcased information for visitors on Mountsandel – the site of the earliest human settlement on the island of Ireland almost 10,000 years ago.

