Mayor offers anniversary congratulations to Limavady High School

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has visited Limavady High School as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.



Alderman Mark Fielding presented a framed Coat of Arms to principal Mr Darren Mornin to mark the milestone.



Speaking afterwards, he said: “I want to thank Mr Mornin, his staff and pupils for inviting me to be a part of this special occasion.

“For the past six decades Limavady High School has played an important part in the lives of so many young people in the town and surrounding areas.

