Portstewart Strand withdrawn from Blue Flag scheme

National Trust owners cite ‘financial’ reasons for not taking part in prestigious scheme

Popular Portstewart Strand will not be flying a Blue Flag this year.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

PORTSTEWART Strand is without a Blue Flag this summer because of a “financial decision” by beach owners the National Trust.

Last week a list of eight beaches awarded Blue Flags was announced by the scheme's administrators.

Among them are Benone, Downhill and Castlerock, plus West Strand and Whiterocks in Portrush.

To gain a Blue Flag, beaches must demonstrate a four-year record of “excellent” water quality.

And samples at Portstewart have continued to measure up.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

