Revealed - what our new £40m college campus will look like

THIS is what the new £40m Coleraine campus of the Northern Regional College will look like.



Presently there is just rubble on the construction site at Union Street but this computer generated picture gives a sneak preview of the major development planned for education in this area.



The demolition phase at the Colraine site by lead construction contractor Heron Bros. Ltd is almost complete, with construction of the new building then scheduled to get underway this summer.



It is anticipated that over 100 new construction jobs will be created and a further 300 sustained during the building phase of the Coleraine project alone.

