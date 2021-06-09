Coleraine has been ‘yarn bombed’

Covid-19 - Wed 9th June Figures
Just one example of Coleraine’s ‘yarn bomb’ graffiti.
“IF you are smiling, then we have succeeded!”
That was the mantra adopted by the team behind the ‘yarn bombing’ of Coleraine town centre - a type of graffiti or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.
The project was the brainchild of Causeway Rural & Urban Network (CRUN) who recruited dozens of women to liven up public space that had been largely shuttered up for lockdown.
