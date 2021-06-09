Coleraine has been ‘yarn bombed’

“IF you are smiling, then we have succeeded!”



That was the mantra adopted by the team behind the ‘yarn bombing’ of Coleraine town centre - a type of graffiti or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.



The project was the brainchild of Causeway Rural & Urban Network (CRUN) who recruited dozens of women to liven up public space that had been largely shuttered up for lockdown.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*