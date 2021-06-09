Full Force Vale!

A GROUP of five fantastic Faughanvale GAA club members are going that extra mile to raise funds and awareness for two vital mental health charities.



Inspired by David Goggins’ 4x4x48 challenge, but with a difference, there will be 12 runs taking place between 12 local GAA clubs.



The Faughanvale five are aiming to run 100km in 48 hours.



All proceeds raised will go towards Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS) and Aware NI to support mental health issues in overcoming depression and help change lives across Northern Ireland.

