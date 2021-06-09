Portrush spending plan questioned amid suggestions of council ‘bias’

A ROW over perceived council bias towards the Coleaine Triangle area has been ignited by plans to spend £1.8m of central government grant aid on a Portrush park revamp.



Westminster's Levelling-up Fund aims to help run-down coastal towns.



Council officers have identified the Ramore Head Recreation Grounds refurbishment as a candidate for support.



But, according to Sinn Fein's Cara McShane, more than enough public money was already spent on the resort in the run up to 2019's Open Championship.

