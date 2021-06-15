Alan finds his true voice through charity work

Inspirational Coleraine man looking forward to singing again after lifting of lockdown

Alan sorting out shop donations. WK24KC08

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

THE worst part of lockdown for inspirational Coleraine man Alan McCandless was not being able to volunteer at a local charity shop forced to close by Covid.

When his Tuesday morning shifts at Age Concern Causeway came to an abrupt end, like so many of us, 29-year-old Alan found himself with too much time on his hands.

Looking back on a rollercoaster year, he said: “I had my down days when I really missed the banter from the staff, customers and other volunteers who had made me so welcome; I had felt like part of the family.

“But now the shop has re-opened and I am back behind the counter, I feel so much more positive.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

