Alan finds his true voice through charity work

THE worst part of lockdown for inspirational Coleraine man Alan McCandless was not being able to volunteer at a local charity shop forced to close by Covid.



When his Tuesday morning shifts at Age Concern Causeway came to an abrupt end, like so many of us, 29-year-old Alan found himself with too much time on his hands.



Looking back on a rollercoaster year, he said: “I had my down days when I really missed the banter from the staff, customers and other volunteers who had made me so welcome; I had felt like part of the family.



“But now the shop has re-opened and I am back behind the counter, I feel so much more positive.”

