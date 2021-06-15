Ballycastle man graduates from NIFRS

BALLYCASTLE man Dean Murray was among 38 Firefighters who graduated last week at the NIFRS Learning and Development Centre, Boucher.



Due to Covid-19 measures, The Firefighters were trained in three groups - two Wholetime cohorts of 12 and a group of 14 previously On-Call Firefighters who trained to become Wholetime Firefighters.



The 24 new Firefighters completed 16 weeks of training, and the On-Call to Wholetime group completed six weeks.

