Ratepayers facing £40k bill for making two types of diesel at local harbours

Suckin’ diesel! NI Protocol heralds ban on cheap fuel for boat owners

Red diesel services in Portrush and Ballycastle may soon be unavaialble for pleasure boaters.

THE “disaster” of the Northern Ireland Protocol is illustrated perfectly by a £40k bill facing ratepayers for making two types of diesel available at local harbours.

That was the verdict of one councillor when his committee was asked to approve plans to install additional fuel storage and pumping equipment at Ballycastle and Portrush under EU rules.

Current council refuelling facilities dispense cheaper red diesel to both leisure and commercial vessels.

It's an operation that nets Cloonavin between £5k and £7k per year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

