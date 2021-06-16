Delta variant hits borough

One third of NI’s new variant cases recorded here

Males significantly higher rate of death
ONE third of the Delta variant cases which emerged in Northern Ireland last week were recorded in Causeway Coast and Glens.

The Chronicle understands officials from the Public Health Agency (PHA) have been in direct touch with the council over concern about rising levels of Covid infection.

And as a result, mobile testing units have been sent to Portrush, Portstewart, Ballycastle and Ballymoney.

Though official figures do not distinguish between variants, the Chronicle has learned that when fears over the Delta strain were publicised last week, 28 of the 80 new cases were logged in Causeway Coast and Glens.

