Planners give the green light for state-of-the-art Ballycastle campus!

PLANNERS have given the green light to a state-of-the-art campus shared between Ballycastle High School and Cross and Passion College.



Although a final decision will be made by elected members of Causeway Coast and Glens Planning Committee later this month, officers have recommended approving the £40m scheme.



According to designs submitted in 2020, when complete, the campus will host around 1200 pupils spread across the two current sites either side of Moyle Road.



The main school buildings will be located on the Ballycastle High School side along with a sports hall, courts, hockey pitch plus car and bus parking.

