Mayor is in attendance as Armoy PS celebrates 50th anniversary

Mayor is in attendance as Armoy PS celebrates 50th anniversary

Pupils, staff members and teachers were joined by the Mayor Richard Holmes as Armoy PS celebrated its 50th anniversary last week.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

On Friday 18th June pupils, staff, PTA and Governors marked a special milestone in Armoy Primary School’s history as it celebrated the anniversary of 50 years of ‘Learning Together’ in the current school building.

This special occasion was marked by a visit to the school of the newly installed Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes who congratulated pupils, parents, staff and Governors on the successes of the school past and present.

Speaking after attending the school’s celebratory event, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “I would like to thank Armoy Primary School for inviting me to be a part of this very special anniversary.

"For the past 50 years it has played a central role in the village, and I’m sure that many of today’s pupils have followed in the footsteps of their grandparents or parents.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Events back on track

NW200 organisers said they badly needed funding pledged by the council after racing was cancelled two years in a row.

Events back on track

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130