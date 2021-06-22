Ryan on the run with £6k boost for Macmillan Cancer Support

A YOUNG Coleraine man has recently taken part in a home marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised an incredible £6,000 for the charity so far.

Ryan Adams was inspired to fundraise for Macmillan after his Uncle Colin who lives in England was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Ryan says, “I've always enjoyed running and it's also a good way to clear the head.

“I wanted to challenge myself to do a marathon and what better reason to encourage me to achieve this than to raise money on behalf of my uncle and for a great cause like Macmillan.”

