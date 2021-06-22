War of words erupts over ‘downtrodden’ Ballycastle

Long-running debate over council priorities reignites

Adrian McQuillan and Cara McShane are at loggerheads over the council’s spending plans for Ballycastle

A DUP councillor says he’s fed up hearing how the “downtrodden people of Ballycastle” are being overlooked by Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Garvagh based councillor Adrian McQuillan’s outburst was prompted by a Sinn Féin member’s request for faster progress in the town’s £5m swimming pool and gym project.

Cara McShane has, in successive council meetings, questioned spending priorities, comparing progress on capital projects in the Glens to those in the Triangle area.

Her proposal to place a deadline on officers for completing preliminary work ahead of the design stage was met with exasperation from Cllr McQuillan.

