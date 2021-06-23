Coleraine paint attack sparks row over incitement claims

Justice Minister intervenes in online debate after pro-life protestor is attacked

Pro life protestor Raymond Stewart in the aftermath of a paint attack outside a Coleraine Health Centre.

THE Justice Minister has been drawn into a war of words after a pro-lifer was attacked with paint outside a Coleraine health centre last week.

Naomi Long hit out at suggestions pro-choice politicians' rhetoric had inflamed tensions over abortions.

During the incident on the Castlerock Road last Wednesday, Abolish Abortion NI campaigner Raymond Stewart was doused with paint from a juice bottle.

He told the Chronicle the incident was the second time his fellow protestors had been targeted in the space of a week.

