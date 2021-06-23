Dervock Presbyterian Church celebrates 375th Anniversary

THE Congregation of Dervock Presbyterian had a thanksgiving service to mark their 375th Anniversary on Sunday June 6.



Dervock Presbyterian Church is situated half a mile outside of the village of Dervock in the townland of Carncullagh. Our purpose is “Making & Maturing Disciples of Jesus.”



The congregation was formed in 1646 under the ministry of the Reverend John Baird. In 1646 the village of Dervock was a military station occupied by the Earl of Argyle’s regiment under the control of Colonel Sir Duncan Campbell.



The Reverend John Baird was chaplain to this regiment.

