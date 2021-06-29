Green light for Portrush five-star hotel scheme

Belfast firm Clyde Shanks confirms support for Armoy Road Races
An artist’s impression of Dunluce Lodge seen from Royal Portrush’s fourth fairway.
COUNCILLORS have approved plans for a luxury hotel aimed at high spending golfers.
The international syndicate backing the Dunluce Lodge scheme have secured a site overlooking the Royal Portrush links.
A final decision was made by Causeway Coast and Glens Council's planning committee last Wednesday.
Members heard the scheme had been endorsed by former Open winner and Portrush resident Darren Clarke.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*