Green light for Portrush five-star hotel scheme

An artist’s impression of Dunluce Lodge seen from Royal Portrush’s fourth fairway.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

COUNCILLORS have approved plans for a luxury hotel aimed at high spending golfers.

The international syndicate backing the Dunluce Lodge scheme have secured a site overlooking the Royal Portrush links.

A final decision was made by Causeway Coast and Glens Council's planning committee last Wednesday.

Members heard the scheme had been endorsed by former Open winner and Portrush resident Darren Clarke.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

