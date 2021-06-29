Portballintrae’s life saving siblings patrolling north coast beaches

Three siblings form Portballintrae are preparing for duty with the RNLI's team of lifeguards patrolling beaches along the north coast this summer.



Alex and Owen Montgomery followed sister Beth into service and the trio are now looking forward to their fifth year of service together.



Since joining he RNLI in 2014, Beth has graduated to senior lifeguard and has performed a number of RNLI roles including that of Education Co-ordinator and Lifeguard Operations Assistant.



“We grew up beside the beach and always enjoyed the outdoors,’ she explained.

