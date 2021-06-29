Smaller black bins to aid recycle drive

Smaller black bins to aid recycle drive

The council is considering a small black bin trial to ramp up recycle rates.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A TRIAL introduction of smaller black bins is one of the measures proposed under the council plans to improve the borough's recycle rate.

Despite Cloonavin's success in steadily reducing the proportion of landfill waste, the bid to exceed targets is among the objectives contained in this year's Performance Improvement Plan.

The trial involves issuing black bins with one-third of the capacity of normal wheels bins to 700 households.

The result, it's hoped, will be increased blue and brown bin recycling.

