Smaller black bins to aid recycle drive

A TRIAL introduction of smaller black bins is one of the measures proposed under the council plans to improve the borough's recycle rate.



Despite Cloonavin's success in steadily reducing the proportion of landfill waste, the bid to exceed targets is among the objectives contained in this year's Performance Improvement Plan.



The trial involves issuing black bins with one-third of the capacity of normal wheels bins to 700 households.



The result, it's hoped, will be increased blue and brown bin recycling.

