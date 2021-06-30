Floating hotel gets green light

THE operators of Coleraine’s Cranagh Marina have won planning approval for what will be Ireland’s first ever floating hotel.

The vessel, which has already generated interest from potential operators and investors, will have 36 en-suite rooms, a restaurant and conferencing and function facilities upon completion.

It is anticipated that 50 new jobs will be created once the project is complete.

