‘I quit’

Beleaguered DUP suffers another blow as councillor resigns from party

‘I quit’
Toni Connor

Reporter:

Toni Connor

A LOCAL councillor has quit the DUP, accusing the party of displaying “weak leadership” and “a feeble approach to to republicanism.”

James McCorkell was elected to Limavady Borough Council in 2011 and continued serving when neighbouring local authorities merged to form Causeway Coast and Glens.

Declaring himself independent in statement to the Chronicle and Northern Constitution, he said recent infighting had left him bitterly let down.

And he suggested the party had “lost its soul.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130