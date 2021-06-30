Inspirational Ruth goes ‘above and beyond’

AN INSPIRATIONAL teaching assistant for the nursery unit at Ballykelly Primary School has been honoured with a prestigious award recently for her outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children she works with everyday.



Selected from thousands of nominations, Ruth Riley has been recognised as one of 102 Pearson National Teaching Silver Award winners across the country.



Speaking to the Northern Constitution, Ruth, who has been working within Ballykelly nursery for six years, expressed her delight at the news this week saying: “ I was totally shocked and not expecting it at all.



“I had absolutely no idea about it!” explained Ruth, who was secretly nominated for the award by Nursery Teacher, Mrs Hilda Loughridge.

