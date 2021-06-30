Local area to host biggest Twelfth parades in County Down

THE local area will boast the biggest Twelfth of July processions in County Down, as the Grand Orange Lodge revealed its list of localised parades this year.

Local parades will be held in Rathfriland, Banbridge, Kilkeel, Dromore, Loughbrickland, Newry and Dundrum.

The biggest parades in the county are being held in Kilkeel, Rathfriland and Dromore.

A total of 15 lodges and 15 bands will be on parade in Kilkeel, while 15 lodges and 13 bands will take to the roads around Rathfriland. Dromore will boast the largest number of lodges on parade at 23, with a further seven bands taking part.

Loughbrickland District LOL No 10 and Bann Valley District LOL No 20 will host the earliest parade on the Twelfth at 10.30am, with eight lodges and two bands and lambegs taking part.

Rathfriland District LOL No 3 will start their parade at 11am, at the same time as Castlewellan District LOL No 12 in Dundrum (seven lodges and four bands) while Lower Iveagh District LOL No 1 will start at 11.30am in Dromore.

There will be the same start time for Newry District LOL No 9, with 11 lodges and six bands participating, while activities for Mourne District LOL No 6 will also get underway at 11.30am.

Banbridge will host the latest of the local parades, with Banbridge District LOL No 7 welcoming 14 lodges and four bands for the start time of 12 noon.

Full details of the Twelfth parades in your area will be in next week's Outlook.