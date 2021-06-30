Police appeal after petrol bomb left at house in Edenmore Park

Edenmore Park, Limavady, where a number of windows had been smashed and reports of a petrol bomb left at the front door of a house. NC2126-12DL

POLICE are appealing for information following a report of a petrol bomb incident at a house in Limavady in the early hours of Sunday, June 27.

Sergeant Cummings said: “Shortly after 4.30am this morning, it was reported that a number of windows had been smashed at a property at Edenmore Park, and a petrol bomb left at the front door.

“Damage was also reported to have been caused to the windscreen of the occupant’s car.

“There were children inside the property at the time the incident was reported to have taken place.

