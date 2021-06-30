Teenagers turn tragedy into hope

‘The sun will never come out again for our daddy’

Eábha and Ciarón Mullan running in memory of their father.

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

TRAGEDY has been turned into hope after two teenagers remembered their father by raising funds for a cause close to their hearts.

Eábha and Ciarón Mullan, who live at Ballerin and attend St Conor's College in Kilrea, lost their dad Kieran ‘Squealer’ Mullan to suicide in 2011.

After a decade of soul-searching, they are determined to break the taboos surrounding men's mental health.

With this in mind, they both completed a 10k sponsored run in his memory in the Garvagh area on May 16 which started poignantly at his grave. The £9436 raised has gone to mental health charities.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

