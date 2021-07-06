Former Mayor ties up his term of office with a boost for the Alzheimer’s Society

The former Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding and the Mayoress, Mrs Phyllis Fielding, make a special presentation to Alzheimer’s Society

THE outgoing Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has marked the end of his term by making a special presentation to Alzheimer’s Society.

Alderman Mark Fielding met fundraising volunteer Sharon Neely to hand over the proceeds raised for his official charity throughout his year in office.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Mayor was able to show his support through a number of initiatives including street collections, a Christmas hamper, Pappy's Bakery Friendship Soccer league and an online donation page.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

