Full steam ahead for Stendhal!

ORGANISERS of the Award-Winning Stendhal Festival say they are ‘beyond thrilled’ that the Executive have confirmed that they can run the 1st Northern Irish Music Festival in almost two years this weekend, July 9th and 10th.



With the Executive confirming the relaxation of covid regulations in relation to outdoor gatherings, the Limavady based event says that it is ready, able and excited to welcome 2500 music lovers to Ballymully Cottage Farm this July and a further 5000 on August 12,13 and 14.

“We are buzzing to finally, finally be able to say we are 100% on for July,” said event Director Ross Parkhill, “and I know that it’s not just us that feels the same way.

