Minister announces plastic pollution measures

MINISTER for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Edwin Poots MLA has launched a Call for Evidence on a plan to eliminate plastic pollution in Northern Ireland and a new grants scheme aimed at tackling marine litter.



The Call for Evidence will seek responses from a wide range of stakeholders on the challenges and opportunities that exist in eliminating plastic pollution, as well as seeking examples of best practice and sources of expertise or evidence.



In addition to this, a new grants scheme has been set up making £175,000 available in 2021/22 for organisations and groups to avail of.

